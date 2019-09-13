Ninth Annual Spooktacular Balloon Fest to float through Salt River Fields

Salt River Fields’ 9th Annual Spooktacular Balloon Fest is Oct. 25-26. Submitted photo

Celebrate Halloween during the Ninth Annual Spooktacular Balloon Festival at Salt River Fields.

The family-friendly event, 5-9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, will have dozens of glowing hot air balloon rides, nightly firework shows, live music and more, according to a press release.

Entertainment for those of all ages attending the “spooky festival,” includes a pumpkin patch and a free KidsZone presented by Power Crunch. Guests can even stroll the Spook Trail, which is a noted fan favorite manned by local high school students and has surprises around every corner.

Plus, more than 20 hot air balloons will illuminate the sky and there will be tethered balloon rides for the whole family, the release said of the annual event that offers a safe and memorable trick-or-treat experience with family fun for everyone.

In addition to nightly costume contests for kids, adults and groups, there will also be shopping at the Spooktacular Marketplace for arts, crafts and merchandise from local shops; beverages and foods from dozens of on-site vendors.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for 3-12 years old, and 2 and under are free, according to the release.

Tickets: azspooktacular.com

