NiteFlite Gala slated for November in Scottsdale

A view from a past NiteFlite Gala (Submitted photo)

The annual NiteFlite Gala, which the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club is hosting, will be a night full of glitz and glamour at the W Scottsdale Hotel.

Last year’s NiteFlite Gala raised over $616,000 for Arizona based children’s charities, according to a press release. This year, NiteFlite will celebrate its 30th anniversary and hopes to surpass its prior year’s fundraising total and participation.

The event raises money for more than a dozen local children’s charities, including the #LoveUp Foundation, Playworks Arizona and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of NiteFlite and most importantly, raise money for Arizona children.” NiteFlite Chairman Ben McRae said in a prepared statement.

“NiteFlite is one of Arizona’s longest running and most successful charity golf tournaments and this year’s charity Gala will be one of the most celebrated events in town.”

More than 1,500 people, a release claims, are expected to attend the formal Gala Saturday, Nov. 16, where they will have food and drinks from local restaurants, live music and entertainment and night-long raffle prizes.

The wildly popular NiteFlite Golf Tournament returns Friday, Nov. 15, offering participants a day of golf, food, drink and the opportunity to win prizes, including the 19th hole Million Dollar Shootout.

Cost for the NiteFlite Gala is $150 for general admission and $250 for VIP tickets. Groups of five can register for the golf tournament while space is available.

