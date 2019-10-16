NiteFlite Golf Tournament to celebrate 30 years, Nov. 15

The annual NiteFlite Golf Tournament, hosted by the Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club, will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 15 at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Noted as “Arizona’s longest-running golf tournament,” NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala raised more than $616,000 for Arizona based children’s charities last year, according to a press release.

This year, the NiteFlite Golf Tournament introduces new entertainment, sponsors and a party tent that anyone can purchase admission to without signing up for the actual golf tournament.

The tent includes a day of watching golf with complimentary food, drinks and a live DJ throughout the day, the release said.

There will be corn-hole, pop-a-shot and break-the-glass competitions, as well as a slap shot contest presented by the Phoenix Coyotes street team. Guests can enjoy drinks from Red Bull, White Claw, and Hensley Beverage Company plus food from the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers food truck.

Other event highlights include a long drive contest, beat the pro, raffle drawing, long putt contest and the 19th Hole Million Dollar Shootout, for a chance to win $1 million with the qualifying hole-in-one.

Sponsors for the event include Caljet of America, Butler Design Group and Evening Entertainment Group.

“We can’t wait to debut the brand new party tent at the NiteFlite Golf Tournament,” says NiteFlite Chairman, Ben McRae in a prepared statement.

“It will be a day of fun and friendly competition, best of all we are supporting children’s charities and raising funds for those in need.”

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the club will host the NiteFlite Gala at the W Scottsdale Hotel. The Gala is a formal affair “full of glitz and glamour” where guests enjoy live entertainment, along with food and drinks supplied by local restaurants and night-long raffle prizes, the release added.

Tickets to the NiteFlite Golf Tournament party tent can pre-purchased online for $100. Admission to the NiteFlite Gala is $150 and VIP tickets are $250.

Go to: 2030nf.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.