North Scottsdale Methodist choir to host farewell performance

The Scottsdale community can attend The NSUMC European Tour Farewell Performance at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 11735 N. Scottsdale Road.

Residents can listen sacred music and fellowship before the choir embarks on its European. Nursery care will be available, a press release states.

From May 24 through June 2, 20 members of the North Scottsdale United Methodist Church adult Chancel Choir, twelve additional guests and choristers from Cross in the Desert United Methodist church will embark on a 10-day choral tour of Central Europe, according to a release.

The itinerary includes performances in Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The combined choirs have been rehearsing since August 2018 for this experience.

Most of the musical repertoire is representative of composers including Mozart, Dvorak and Haydn, who lived and worked in the region of Vienna and Salzburg during the 17th to 19th centuries. Contemporary anthems and gospel pieces will also be included on the program.

