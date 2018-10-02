October Gold Palette ArtWalk features demonstrations, entertainment

The Scottsdale Gallery Association’s Gold Palette ArtWalks, monthly events that complement the organization’s weekly Thursday ArtWalks, will feature Demonstrate! Artists Celebrating Scottsdale on Oct. 11.

In addition to the galleries along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5thAvenue welcoming guests to peruse art, select galleries will be featuring dedicated artists’ demonstrations, meet and greets, live music and more.

The event, 6:30-9:30 p.m., is a precursor to other Scottsdale celebrations throughout the month, including the Celebrate ’68 festival on Oct. 13, honoring the 50th anniversary of Scottsdale City Hall and Scottsdale Civic Center Library.

Events taking place during the Oct. 11 ArtWalk include:

Legacy Gallery, 7178 E. Main St.: Featured artist Trevor Swanson will demonstrate his artistic wildlife techniques.

Wilde Meyer Annex, Wilde Meyer Gallery, 7100 E. Main St.: Wilde Meyer will offer a reception with refreshments and a group show in addition to demonstrations by Sara Newton and Stephanie Paige.

Paul Scott Gallery, 7103 E. Main St.: Guests can enjoy two live demonstrations featuring Martin Dimitrov and Spencer Simmons. A collection of small works by both artists that celebrate the local scenes of the city of Scottsdale will be on display.

Blink Gallery, 7077 E. Main St.: Ingrid Donaldson, who specializes in wearable art, will demonstrate her jewelry patterning and stone-setting skills.

The Signature Gallery, 7177 E. Main St.: Arizona bronze artist Fred Ortiz will be featured.

Carstens Fine Art Studio and Gallery, 7077 E. Main St., No. 5: Sandra Ortega will demonstrate her work with pastels.

J. Klein Gallery, 7136 E. Main St.: Guests can visit the Art Factory location, one block west of the gallery, to meet Jim Klein and listen to a piano performance while the artist paints an acrylic piece.

Xanadu Gallery, 7039 E. Main St., No. 101 : John Horejs will demonstrate his oil landscape work.

The Scottsdale Arts District offers free trolley and horse-drawn carriage rides to various restaurants, museums, galleries and more throughout Downtown Scottsdale during the event.

There is free parking in the area, and valet service is offered.

For more, visit scottsdalegalleries.com.

