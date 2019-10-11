October happenings: Scottsdale hosts family fall events

Scottsdale has a handful of seasonal events coming up this month, including the Railfair, Halloween Spook-Track-ula and the 50th annual Fall Festival.

(Graphic by City of Scottsdale)

Railfair! Oct. 12-13

All aboard! The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park celebrates all things railroad with model train displays and exhibits and a wide selection of the park’s seldom seen vintage railroad equipment on display along with special presentations on railroad and Arizona history.

Take a free tour of the Roald Amundsen Pullman Car and the Scottsdale Railroad Museum.

1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13: “Tracking Down the Historic Gems of the Railroad Park” walking tour with Joan Fudala. (Meet at the Maricopa Depot)

Learn from the best on how to start in model railroading. This interactive presentation will give guests a guide to get into model railroading. Presentations are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Train rides on the Paradise & Pacific Railroad and Charros Carousel are $3.

Children two and younger ride free with a paying adult.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is at 7301 E. Indian Bend Road.

(Graphic by City of Scottsdale)

Dunkin’ for Pumpkins: Can Pumpkins Float?!

Come join your neighbors at McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center for a floating pumpkin patch in the heated pool 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. There will be stations for pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts and games. Admission is $10 per pumpkin while supplies last, registration is highly recommended.

Register at Recreation.Scotsdaleaz.gov and search “Pumpkins”.

McDowell Mountain Ranch Aquatic & Fitness Center is at 15525 N. Thompson Peak Parkway.

(Graphic by City of Scottsdale)

Halloween Spook-Track-ula Oct. 25-31

Stop in for a spell as the Paradise & Pacific Railroad is transformed into a haunted park of fun for the Halloween Spook-Track-ula.

The family-friendly event is perfect for the little ones and won’t break the bank. The event will creep it real with the event’s feature, a spooky train ride created with younger children in mind…a bit spooky, but not too frightening. The week-long event will run 6:30-9 p.m., Oct. 25-31.

Costs are $5 for the Spooky Train Ride, with a $15 fast-pass options. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 1.

There will be a movie night at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 with the featured movie: Hotel Transylvania.

The Trick-or-Treat Station will be open on Halloween night from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is at 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale.

(Graphic by City of Scottsdale)

50th Annual Fall Festival: Saturday, Oct. 26

Join friends and family for a night of treats, fun, and frights at Scottsdale’s 50th annual Fall Festival from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Eldorado Park, 2311 N. Miller Road.

Enjoy 25 game booths, a tot area for ages four and younger, live entertainment, a haunted forest, food vendors, face painting, and end the night with one of the best firework displays around.

Enjoy more than 10 inflatables, face painting and more in the inflatable arena. Wristbands are required to enter the inflatable arena. Wristbands can be purchased online before the event for $5, and $10 the day of the event.

For more information please visit ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “Fall Festival”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.