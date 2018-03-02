O’Keeffe expert to speak March 23 at Western Spirit

In celebration of National Women’s History Month, a one-hour program discussing the life and legacy of artist Georgia O’Keeffe will be presented 11 a.m., Friday, March 23 at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
Eumie Imm Stroukoff, director of the research center at the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is the featured speaker. The program is presented in conjunction with Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale Artists’ School and Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
The presentation will take place in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Theater/Auditorium and is free with museum admission, and free to members. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 480-686-9539 ext. 200. The museum is at 3830 N. Marshall Way in Old Town Scottsdale.
Ms. O’Keeffe (1887-1986) is one of the most significant artists of the 20th century whose iconic images and artistic style are instantly recognizable to much of the public. Her subject matter included abstractions, large-scale depictions of flowers, leaves, rocks, shells, bones and other natural forms, New York cityscapes and paintings of the unusual shapes and colors of architectural and landscape forms of northern New Mexico.
During National Women’s History Month, the museum, Scottsdale Arts and Scottsdale Artists’ School also will participate in the award-winning social media campaign #5WomenArtists, according to a press release.
Started by the National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) in Washington, D.C., the initiative’s goal is to raise the visibility of women artists by sharing information about them on social media channels during the month of March.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.