Organ recital will feature music from ‘Porgy and Bess,’ ‘Star Wars’ and more

Dr. Jeremy Peterman, organist at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Scottsdale, will present a free recital titled From Other Places at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at the church, 6300 E. Bell Road.

Jeremy Peterman

He will perform on the church’s 92-rank, 5,062-pipe Berghaus organ, to which chimes, harp and bird warbler stops were recently added, according to a release.

The recital will feature tunes from works not composed originally for organ, such as “Porgy and Bess,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “The Nutcracker,” and “Star Wars.”

“The recital is a special ‘thank you’ to the many folks who donated toward the recent organ expansion and who love hearing our Berghaus organ,” he stated.

Dr. Peterman received his doctor’s degree in Musical Arts in collaborative piano from Arizona State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in French and piano performance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree from ASU.

He is a pianist for the Arizona Opera Company and the Phoenix Symphony.

