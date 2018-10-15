Parada del Sol Parade, Trail’s End Festival leaders honored at tourism conference

The Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival volunteer leaders recently earned two awards for tourism and marketing a two recent Valley award ceremonies.

At the recent 2018 Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism at the Marriott Hotel, the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival volunteer leaders were honored by Arizona travel professions for their exceptional efforts to keep this vibrant and volunteer-driven event alive.

Parada leaders Wendy Springborn, president of the nonprofit in charge of the Parada Parade, Don Chiappetti and Chris Lyman accepted the award for this “Outstanding Tourism Partnership — Urban Event” in Arizona.

The group’s partnerships with the city of Scottsdale’s Western Week, Parada del Sol Rodeo, Hashknife Pony Express, and American Indian Festival highlighted everyone’s efforts to promote a common tourism experience and was the winning combination.

On Sept. 27, the Public Relations Society of America Phoenix Chapter had its annual Copper Anvil Awards to recognize the work of public relations practitioners in the Valley in 2018.

Regarded as one of the highest awards in the industry, the Copper Anvil, which out-of-state public relations professionals judges, was awarded to the “Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival” for exceptional planning and marketing in the “Arizona Special Event” category.

“We believe the volunteers, sponsors, and partners like the city of Scottsdale staff, should be proud to be part of this award-winning annual downtown Scottsdale event, and hope more people will join our effort to attract visitors to Arizona,” Ms. Springborn said in a prepared statement..

It was 66 years ago when the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce created an event to bring travelers to their small town in the Sonoran Desert to enhance the economy.

That event was called “A Walk in the Sun” and later became the “Scottsdale Parada del Sol.”

“We welcome anyone from around the Valley to come and volunteer, be a sponsor, or partner with us to enhance the 2019 Parada event which will be Feb. 9 in 2019,” Ms. Springborn said.

