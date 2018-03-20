Pat McMahon reboots ‘The God Show’ on Scottsdale-based new media network

Valley broadcaster Pat McMahon is continuing his broadcast career by relaunching “The God Show,” Sunday, April 1, the Easter holiday.
“The God Show” used to be on KTAR and aired for 17 years every Sunday morning with guests ranging from evangelists to atheists and everything in between, according to a press release.
Media mogul and hall of fame broadcast personality Dave Pratt, best known as “The Mayor” on radio and TV for over 35 years, will partner with Mr. McMahon by airing the show on his Scottsdale-based new media network now in its eighth year.
Star Worldwide Networks distributes a wide diversity in consumer topics including health, politics, entertainment, spirituality and more through over 150 radio and TV shows around the world.
Mr. Pratt said the network welcomes “The God Show” with open arms.
“It is such an honor to have who I consider to be the biggest name in the history of Arizona media, join our network and embrace the digital media world,” Mr. Pratt said in a prepared statement.
“Pat’s decision to bring The God Show to the network will exemplify the true meaning of traditional media converting to new digital media which is the future and already in the palm of every hand. Pat and Pratt are walking together into the year 2018 and beyond.”
Over those 17 years on the air, “The God Show” hosted authors, mediums, ministers and thought-leaders, from Deepak Chopra to representatives of the Vatican, a release states.
Mr. McMahon led each conversation with an “anything goes” mentality when it came to questions, prominent trends in pop culture, stereotypes and provocative areas, according to a release.
“The God Show is the behavior of humankind,” Mr. McMahon said in a prepared statement. “It opens up the floor for incisive deep-rooted topics that people are often afraid to talk about but are entirely fair and well-rounded in nature. I’m excited to bring the show back for the audience of 2018.”
“The God Show” will air on www.StarworldwideNetworks.com every Sunday at 8 a.m. and will be available on-demand.
