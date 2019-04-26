Pinnacle Concert Series: The Peak of Music on April 26 & May 4

Helios, A Modern Renaissance (Submitted photo)

Co-sponsored by the Central Arizona Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, enjoy the sounds by Deux Voix – organist Stephen Distad and trumpeter Justin Langham on April 26.



According to a press release, the new approach to a classic sound, the duo is constantly adapting works from other genres, including jazz, Broadway, opera and current popular music.



The season wraps up with Helios, A Modern Renaissance on May 4, featuring choral ensemble Helios. Helios, the divine personification of the sun, inspired the ensemble to illuminate the music of an earlier age, performing compositions created prior to 1700.

The Cantabile singers, the top choir of the Phoenix Girls Chorus, will join Helios for the program, the release added.



Concert details and tickets are available at PinnacleConcerts.com or at the door. Call 480-303-2474 for ticketing assistance.



Pinnacle Concert Series is at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 North Pima Road, Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.