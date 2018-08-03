Pinners Conference comes to Scottsdale in November

The Pinners Conference, billed as “a one-of-a-kind experience that brings the best of Pinterest to life,” will take place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 9-10, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

Those who attend can create their own customized weekend with classes, presenters and a retail floor featuring 300 local and national brands, according to a release.

“Our goal is to facilitate an inspiring experience. We hope our attendees leave feeling enlightened, encouraged, creative and happy,” stated Roxanne Bennett, Pinners Conference co-founder.

Class themes include beauty and fashion, home and décor, health and fitness, DIY and crafts and more, with some of the nation’s top experts and creators leading sessions on popular trends, according to the release.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 2015, this is the third time Scottsdale is the host of the event.

“We’ve been amazed by how quickly everyone picked up on the vision,” state co-founder Kendall Bennett. “People love the classes; they love the shopping; they love the pervasive feeling of sharing that happens at Pinners. Wherever we open a show, people just seem to immediately ‘get it,’ and more importantly, love it.”

Conference hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission tickets range from $8 (general admission with access to all exhibitors, shopping and make-and-takes) to $129 for a “V.I.Pinner” pass, including VIP/blogger party, swag and prizes, two-day class pass, early shop times, in-show VIP room, no wait times and more. Other packages are available. Visit: az.pinnersconference.com.

