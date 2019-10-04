Polo anyone? WestWorld of Scottsdale transforms into polo mecca this fall

The 2019 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses and Horsepower returns to Scottsdale Thursday, Oct. 31. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

WestWorld of Scottsdale will become the center of the equestrian universe Saturday, Nov. 2 as the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses and Horsepower presented by the Talking Stick Resort roars back to “The West’s Most Western Town.”

Rooted in its horsemanship genes, the community of Scottsdale — and its equestrian event center — becomes host to beautiful people, things and some of the most competitive polo the Sport of Kings has to offer.

With attendees, fashion and competitors hailing from all over the world — the Scottsdale Polo Party is in a league of its own offering a spectacle of the intangibles of prosperity.

On Nov. 2 thousands of patrons are expected to descend upon WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, to experience the one-of-a-kind event bringing together champagne flutes, caviar dreams and everything in between.

Scottsdale Polo Party proponents contend the event is likely the largest polo event in the world — and all of it came from the mind of Paradise Valley resident and public relations executive, Jason Rose.

“Thanks to the Wales Polo Team, we get to welcome the Royal County Berkshire Polo Club for the first time, which counts Prince Charles as its first member,” said Mr. Rose of his curated event spectacle.

New additions this year include:

The sounds of Arizona’s top oboe player;

A sneak preview of songs from ‘Americano!’, which is set for a Jan. 31 debut at The Phoenix Theatre Company;

A showcase of “hip-hopera’ offered through the Phoenix Opera and a local hip-hop artist;

The inaugural lacrosse match between polo action; and

A new acoustic guitar showcase in the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge.

But Mr. Rose assures old favorites will continue to rule the day at The Polo Party.

“Some of our old favorites will have new twists too like bottomless French Fries included with admission to the Barrett-Jackson Champagne & Jazz Lounge,” he pointed out.

“We have a few other surprises up our sleeve that we will announce closer to the event date as well. We are also expanding events associated with Polo Party Week including a new Player’s Reception in conjunction with Main Street’s Legacy Gallery during the Thursday Night Art Walk.”

A keystone effort of the Scottsdale Polo Championships is to bring the air of affluence to the ground level, Mr. Rose points out.

“Finally, anyone inspired by the event to try and take up the sport can do so by coming back to WestWorld on Sunday and take part in a polo clinic with the Arizona Polo Club,” he explained. “Who knows, maybe the next Nacho Figueras is right here among us?”

AMBIANCE: A view of previous sights and sounds of the Scottsdale Polo Championships — the place to see and be seen this November in Scottsdale. (File photo)

From nothing to something

Now in its ninth year, the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses and Horsepower sent a lightning rod through the international playground of the game of polo.

“The first year was an experiment,” Mr. Rose said of the 2002 event. “We were surprised how many people showed up, but it was still a fraction of who attends now. And, now the best brands in the state and world trust us with our platform. That’s pretty cool.”

Mr. Rose points out polo is more than a sport — it’s a lifestyle.

Jason Rose

“Recent years have seen a proliferation of celebrities and top polo players participating too,” he said. “This year will be no different as we welcome back the most famous professional polo player in the world, Ralph Lauren model Nacho Figueras.”

Mr. Rose says the presence of Mr. Figueras is a game-changer.

“It’s kind of like having Tiger Woods at a certain golf tournament,” he said. “That year is always better because of it. We don’t know how many years we will have him, so we are particularly grateful to the Aspen Valley Polo Club for again making it happen.”

But the event is not for those who know the sport of polo, the event is really designed for anyone who wants to have a good time, Mr. Rose points out.

“We are also seeing a proliferation of businesses using the event to entertain top clients, customers and producers,” he said. “There are 81 baseball games a year and 41 hockey games, for example. There is only one Scottsdale Polo Party.”

Lured by the excitement, the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club will be attending this year’s polo event at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“The event certainly looks innovative with so much to offer the spectator,” said Jamie Morrison of the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. “I think it’s great when events can include a diverse offering as it helps to attract people to the game and that is certainly a synergy we share with our events, club and vision.”

The 230-acre estate that is the Berkshire Polo Club, which is found in Windsor of the County Berkshire in the United Kingdom, is home to the Prince of Wales tournament — one of the most coveted high-goal trophies in polo.

Turns out, Mr. Morrison’s father, who founded the Berkshire Polo Club in the early 1980s, had a vision of creating a polo club for everyone.

Jamie Morrison of the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, who is making his first appearance at the Scottsdale Polo Championships this November. (Submitted photo)

“The very reason my dad set up our club in 1985 was he wanted it to be a club for everyone, no matter where you came from or how much money you had, so that people could enjoy the sport,” Mr. Morrison said of the parallels between the spirit of Scottsdale and Berkshire polo.

“That had royal support from the beginning, and going forward, we want to be a driving force in that message. My team and I are ambitious and committed to showing people why this sport is incredible and open to all, and we are also without limitation with the initiatives we bring to the club to expand our audience and that of polo.”

Mr. Morrison has both rock ‘n’ roll and polo in his blood as his father, Bryan, who founded the Berkshire club also served as a rock producer for iconic band Pink Floyd, Elton John and George Michael amongst a host of others.

“I think growing up around the sport sparked my love of it,” he said. “The sport attracts a varied demographic and has a good social scene, as well as a good camaraderie amongst the players and all of those involved with the game itself.”

Although Mr. Morrison seeks to offer a sport of polo that is approachable — it may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

“I don’t think it’s about bringing it to the masses per se, but certainly we want to open it up as much as we can, so that those who have never played or watched the game before, can come and at least see what it’s about,” he said.

“I think those who have never been to a game or a club such as ours are surprised when they do. We want to represent the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club brand at events around the world and are really excited about the Scottsdale event and being a part of it.”

Ambiance of elegance

The Scottsdale Polo Party is not your fancy uncle’s average equestrian event — and the Penske Auto Group aims to impress.

“The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships is always our favorite event of the year — not just because Bentley Scottsdale is the title sponsor, but because this is the event to see and be seen at!” said Beli Merdovic, general manager of Bentley Scottsdale. “Between the polo matches happening all day, the events within the event and the high-end VIP tents, it’s a great crowd and event every year. Of course, we especially love all the future Bentley customers we meet every year.”

Like many event sponsors — Independent Newsmedia counts itself as one — Mr. Merdovic admits he knows very little about the sport of polo, but knows a good thing when he sees it.

“I didn’t know anything about polo until I got involved with this event six years ago and I became a fan when I saw my first match,” he said. “You can’t help but fall in love with this sport. The speed and power of those horses combined with the athleticism of the players makes it a thrilling match every time. You don’t want to stop watching. It’s a fast-paced sport. It reminds me of ice hockey but on horses.”

The Scottsdale Polo Party is akin to the champaign bottle pop heard around the world, Mr. Merdovic says.

“The Polo Party is a marketing machine and has proven to have not just national, but international reach. We hear it from our customers who travel overseas and read about it,” he said. “It’s been interesting watching this event evolve over the last nine years and seeing our Bentley name appear in print all over the world.”

In all the world, there is only one Scottsdale Polo Party, Mr. Rose contends.

“Outdoors. Unique. Views of the McDowell Mountains. WestWorld. The best champagne selling event in the state. Incredible fashion. Beautiful horses. Terrific polo players. If Experience Scottsdale can’t sell this…” Mr. Rose quipped.

“On a more serious note, it is gratifying when we get showcased in the international polo magazine of record as well as the leading American one. They know we are doing something very special with the sport and bringing it to audiences that normally don’t experience much about it.”

For Mr. Rose, the venue of the Scottsdale Polo Championships is growing in stature.

“WestWorld is well known for its signature events: Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show and Scottsdale Quarter Horse Show,” he said of event staples. “But WestWorld is becoming so much more, and can be. We play a small part in reminding the marketplace of what a terrific venue it is. And, if we can have success there other events and promoters can do likewise.”

In the real estate game, is about location. For a polo match its about ambiance, Mr. Rose explains.

“That it is Scottsdale at its very best,” he said of the location, venue and ambiance.

“A polo field at the base of the McDowell Mountains. Luxury. A celebration of things equestrian in the community at a time when some of that seems to be going away. Something else that we are very proud of is that this event was born and raised in Scottsdale. Without encouragement and help from incredible partners like WestWorld management, Barrett-Jackson, Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, Neiman Marcus and many others we never would have made the strides we did, as quickly as we did.”

And, those strides look good at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Mr. Merdovic says.

“At Bentley, we are all about luxury and high performance and we have found this to be true for The Polo Party as well. This is the perfect venue for us to showcase our hottest cars on-site,” he said of beyond polo attractions.

“Additionally, on site we are able to meet and entertain new and current clients and we get to do it all in the beautiful and luxurious atmosphere of the Polo Party. We also appreciated the high-end demographics of this event and the promotion they give us every year for our involvement. Year after year we see the benefits of our title sponsorship and it’s significant.”

The 2020 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships is Oct. 31, Nov. 1, 2 and 3. (File photo)

Polo anyone?

Here is a breakdown of the ins and outs of the 2019 Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses and Horsepower presented by the Talking Stick Resort.

Thursday, Oct. 31

•6 p.m. — Players Reception for all ticket purchasers at Legacy Gallery during the Scottsdale Art Walk, then spend Halloween night partying at Riot House or Wasted Grain.

Friday, Nov. 1

•6 – 8 p.m.: Molina Fine Jewelers VIP Players & Sponsors Reception

Saturday, Nov. 2

•10 a.m. – Gates open

•10:15 a.m. – Gen. George S. Patton, Jr. Tournament featuring Marines vs. Air Force

•11:45 a.m. – The World’s “Longest” Fashion Show, produced by Phoenix Fashion Week

•12:15 p.m. – Arizona Polo Club vs. Centtrip Wales Polo Club

•1:45 p.m. – Canine Couture: A Dog Fashion Show Like No Other, Presented by Lugari Pet Salon

•2:15 p.m. – Featured match: Aspen Valley Polo (Defending Champs) vs. Royal Berkshire Polo Club

•4:15 p.m. – Charity Match featuring Southwest Wildlife and Arizona Equine Rescue

•Post-Match – After-party until 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

•Noon to 2 p.m.: The Polo Clinic by the Arizona Polo Club at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Learn to play polo with the Arizona Polo Club.

