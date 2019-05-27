Pop-culture themed Frank Lloyd Wright Exhibition shows June 14-16

Artwork of Alison King from Phoenix is among featured art. (Submitted photo)

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and Spoke Art gallery have partnered to host a pop-up art exhibition, “Frank Lloyd Wright: Timeless.”

According to a press release, the event happens at Mr. Wright’s notable winter home, Taliesin West in Scottsdale, from June 14 – June 16, with a VIP reception 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 14 being for Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation members and invited guests.

The show will feature artistic interpretations of Wright-designed buildings and guests have an opportunity to purchase limited-edition, hand-numbered prints starting at $50, the release said.

Also, the show features work from more than a dozen international artists, including that of Alison King from Phoenix, with pieces designed in the style of a 1930s-era Works Progress Administration travel poster, the release stated.

“For this upcoming exhibition, we’ve curated an international roster of contemporary designers and artists, each of whom will be interpreting Wright’s work in their own unique styles. Keeping in mind Wright’s personal interest in affordable housing, we’ve extended that interest to reflect in the show by focusing specifically on artists who specialize in the medium of serigraphy; this allows us to create limited edition screen printed works that are both handmade and affordable, a duality that I hope Wright would have appreciated,” said Ken Harman Hashimoto, Spoke Art Gallery Curator, in a prepared statement.

“The decision to use WPA posters as an inspirational starting point arose from a few considerations. First, we wanted to convey the aesthetics of the time when Wright was working. The WPA published hundreds of poster designs from the mid-1930s to the early-1940s, which was the same period that Wright was designing and building Taliesin West and Fallingwater. Additionally, the cultural impact of both the WPA and Wright are still felt today in their own respective fields, if not across fields, and the cultural impact from this period still resonates as clearly today as then.”

Spoke Art is internationally known for its exhibitions that feature a curated selection of artistic interpretations of popular movies and shows, the work of famed director Wes Anderson and more, detailed the release of the pop- culture themed exhibitions.

“Frank Lloyd Wright’s timeless work and ideas are more relevant today than ever before. We see this over and over again as his work inspires popular culture, showing up in TV shows like HBO’s Game of Thrones and Westworld, movies like Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, along with music, comics, anime, and more,” said Jeff Goodman, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation vice president of communication and partnerships, in a prepared statement.

“We are very excited to partner with Spoke Art to pair some of the best contemporary pop culture artists with the greatest architect of all time. The result is an extraordinary collection of new artwork that will excite longtime fans of Wright and introduce the breadth his designs to new generations.”



According to the release, Foundation members will also receive a 10% discount on the artwork. Saturday and Sunday will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Following the debut of the show, the exhibition will travel to Spoke Art’s sister gallery in New York, Hashimoto Contemporary, July 26 – July 28.

To learn more about the Spoke Art Frank Lloyd Wright show, or to purchase the limited-edition prints (after the New York show closes), visit FrankLloydWright.org/SpokeArt.



To become a member of the Foundation to be invited to the VIP reception and receive a discount on the artwork, visit FrankLloydWright.org/Membership.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.