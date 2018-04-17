Rainbow Parlour descends on Walter Art Gallery in Scottsdale

The Walter Art Gallery is presenting “The Memphis Rainbow Parlour” by Mark Freedman and Lisa von Hoffner, which opens 6 p.m. Friday April 20.
The Walter Art Gallery is at 6425 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale.
The two artists worked in partnership on this unique show that includes fanciful vignettes composed of paintings, mixed media pieces, and found artifacts.
Mr. Freedman and Ms. Von Hoffner were influenced by the Italian “Memphis Design Group,” whose design and architecture were characterized by colorful decoration and asymmetrical shapes, according to a press release.
The word “rainbow” reflects their passion for color. “Parlor” refers to their curiosity for historical gatherings where people purposely shared their time indulging in feeding the senses. The artists were specifically inspired by the parlors and salons of Versailles and the visions of The Sun King.
Mr. Freedman creates art inspired by his life experiences. These “fabricated artifacts” are glimpses into a semi-fictional past and explore physical and emotional transformation. The mixed media vignettes, which accompany the paintings provide an anchor to the physicality of the past moment in the right now.
Ms. Von Hoffner’s works meditate on self and object in a way intended to confuse the corporeal and divine. Ms. Von Hoffner employs visual hyperbole to help the viewer disengage from self and enjoy a moment of the infinite.
The opening reception for “The Memphis Rainbow Parlour” is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 20 with an opportunity to meet Mr. Freedman and Ms. Von Hoffner.
The Walter Art Gallery is a part of The Walter Project, an innovative community of artists, entertainers, makers, and visionaries who come together to form various creative ventures such as The Walter Art Gallery, Walter Productions, Walter Yoga, and The Station (the Walter brewery).
Go to walter-art.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.