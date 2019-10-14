Rodeo Museum set for Scottsdale Dia de los Muertos Festival

Scottsdale Dia de los Muertos festival will be Saturday, Nov. 2 in Old Town Scottsdale and at The Old Adobe Mission. (File photo)

Scottsdale Rodeo Museum will be a part of Scottsdale’s third annual Dia de los Muertos Festival.

The day-long event will be at 3806 N. Brown Ave. from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and admission is free for all ages. Festive live music, bites, and sips will accentuate a cross-cultural experience for the whole family.

Scottsdale Rodeo Museum offers a historical perspective, with preserved artifacts that give a glimpse into the lives of traditional cowboys, the history of Old Town Scottsdale and the greater western frontier, according to a press release.

Dave Alford, general manager of the Scottsdale Rodeo Museum, said its crucial to keep Old Town Scottsdale’s roots alive.

“Scottsdale is known as ‘The West’s Most Western Town,’ and we wouldn’t have that name if we didn’t keep these traditions going each year,” he said in a prepared statement.

Festival attendees can view never-before-seen artifacts from Scottsdale Rodeo’s rich cultural history including artwork, bull ropes, saddles and more from rodeo champions.

Family activities include live performances from local musicians, indigenous and modern folkloric dance, art and altar displays.

The festival is a free family event at The Scottsdale Old Adobe Mission where all of downtown Scottsdale will take part in celebrating and learning about the Day of the Dead.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.