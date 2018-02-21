Rodeo Scottsdale returns to WestWorld for 65th year

Rodeo Scottsdale is returning for its 65th year in Scottsdale and will kick-off Thursday, March 8 running until Sunday, March 11 at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road.
Rodeo Scottsdale is known as one of the kickoff events in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or PRCA, according to a press release. General admission to the event is $18 and $5 for children under 12 with reserved box seats going for $45 and reserved corner seats costing $25.
Times for the rodeo events are 7-9 p.m. March 8-10 and 2 p.m. until finished March 11.
Last year, the event drew 75 professional bull riders, which is about double what competing events will see, a release states. The rodeo added a separate day (Thursday) just for bull riding to accommodate for all the contestants.
For all events combined, there will be about 700 contestants. Thousands of fans flock to Scottsdale each year to watch these cowboys from all over the country compete in a variety of rodeo events, including Bull Riding, Bronc’ Riding, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down Roping and Barrel Racing.
Rodeo Scottsdale aims to take fans back in time to traditional rodeos, Rodeo General Manager Dave Alford said.
“We keep it old school,” he said in a prepared statement. “The event you see today is nearly identical to what it was like in the 1950’s. The only differences are the contestants and the location. These Cowboys will keep you at the edge of your seat the entire time.”
Rodeo Scottsdale has tradition with roots all over the city. The first event was at the site where Scottsdale Fashion Square sits now.
In past years, it has also been held at the Rawhide grounds in north Scottsdale, which has since moved to Chandler, and at a facility that was located across the parking lot from Scottsdale Stadium.
WestWorld has been the home to Rodeo Scottsdale since 2000, which was renovated to the tune of $50 million by the city of Scottsdale in 2015.
The event runs for four days, with music performances and dancing held on site at WestWorld for the first three nights. A ticket to the rodeo also gets attendees into the evening events featuring Luke Kauffman (Thursday), Kianna Martinez (Friday) and Chris Manning (Saturday).
