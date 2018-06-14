‘Rolling River Rampage’ day camp hosted by North Scottsdale United Methodist Church

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church’s 2018 summer day camp “Rolling River Rampage” is 9 a.m.-noon June 25-29.

It is open to all children ages 3-12. The requested donation is $45 per child for the entire week’s program, according to a release.

“At ‘Rolling River Rampage’ children will discover that life is an adventure full of wonder and surprise and that they can count on God to be with them on the entire journey,” according to the release.

“VBS Rolling River Rampage offers energizing music, interactive bible puppetry, super science experiments, creative crafts, hands-on mission work, delicious snacks and active games that will help kids ride the rapids of amazing grace,” according to the release.

The adventure includes curriculum from Steve Spangler Science, http://www.stevespanglerscience.com. There will also be a 14-foot waterslide for the campers to enjoy on Friday.

Call the church office at 480-948-0529 to request a registration form or visit http://www.nsumckids.info/vbs-day-camp–rolling-river-rampage.html and print out a registration form.

Return the form to the church office, 11735 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254; or stop by the morning of Monday, June 25, with a completed registration form for each child.

For more information about the church, call 480-948-0529; check out http://www.nsumc.com/, http://www.nsumckids.info/, https://www.facebook.com/NorthScottsdaleUMC and https://www.pinterest.com/nscottsdaleumc, or go to the church at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road, just south of Cactus Road.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.