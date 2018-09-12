Royse Contemporary celebrates anniversary with multi-media exhibit

In celebration of the one year anniversary of Royse Contemporary, 7707 E. Main St. in Scottsdale, Curator and Owner Nicole Royse will present the exhibit Our History.

This is a multi-media group exhibition that explores how artists create, share and examine their histories through a contemporary lens. The artists’ lives and work share the common bond and passion for art and the influence of the southwest, according to a press release.

The work created is compelling and authentic with original styles and captivating subject matter, resulting in art that produces meaning relevant to contemporary issues and life today.

Our History showcases the work of seven regional contemporary artists, which include Gennaro Garcia, Fausto Fernandez, Frank Gonzales, Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Charmagne Coe, Daniel Shepherd, and Marilyn Szabo.

The exhibition will feature a diverse selection of work, a release states, including painting, drawing, photography, collage and mixed media highlighting the artists’ energetic styles, eclectic imagery and brilliant color palettes. These artists were selected based on their distinctive voice, ingenuity, and accomplished work.

“It is my honor to work with this talented group of artists and present this exhibition to celebrate the one year anniversary of Royse Contemporary,” Ms. Royse said in a prepared statement.

Our History exhibition opened Thursday, Sept. 6 but the gallery will celebrate the exhibit and its anniversary from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk.

The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the artists’ and curator, live violin music performed by Telian Dodge, along with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. The Our History exhibition will run through Saturday, Sept. 29.

