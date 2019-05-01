Royse Contemporary extends ‘Observation & Imagination’ exhibition

Featured artists at the “Observation & Imagination” exhibition will be Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe, Bill Dambrova, Lee Davis, Cam DeCaussin, Gennaro Garcia, Rafael Navarro, Dan Pederson, Daniel Shepherd, Marilyn Szabo, Casey Wakefield, and Scott “ColorOrgy” Wolf. (Submitted photo)

The exhibition, “Observation & Imagination” has been extended to be featured at Royse Contemporary through May 25.



According to a press release, this group exhibition examines the ideas of observation verses imagination, reflecting upon the artists’ perspective and creative process; typically, one would define “observation” in art as drawing or painting from life, while “imagination” emphasizes the artist’s ability to produce images and ideas without “any immediate input of the senses.”



Owner/Curator Nicole Royse selected artists who create powerful work that offers a distinctive voice, demonstrate mastery of medium, and unique perspective, the release said.



Showcasing an eclectic selection of work are artists: Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe, Bill Dambrova, Lee Davis, Cam DeCaussin, Gennaro Garcia, Rafael Navarro, Dan Pederson, Daniel Shepherd, Marilyn Szabo, Casey Wakefield, and Scott “ColorOrgy” Wolf.



This exhibition offers work in an array of mediums including collage, drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media. The exhibit aims to create a dialog and connection with these artists, highlighting their use of imagery, engaging styles, and strong voice, noted the release.



Royse Contemporary will host an Artist Reception for Observation & Imagination on Thursday, May 9 from 6 to 10 p.m., coinciding with the weekly Scottsdale ArtWalk. In addition to meeting the artist’s and curator, there will be light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.



Royse Contemporary is located in the Scottsdale Arts District in the Marshall Square complex at 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6. Royse Contemporary is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Thursday 6-9 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.



Visit: roysecontemporary.com.

