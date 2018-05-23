Royse Contemporary offers Touch of Pop this June

Royse Contemporary is announcing Touch of Pop — a joint exhibition of artists Nigel Clouse and Benjamin Goens.

This exhibition is expected to showcase the latest work of both artists, highlighting a dynamic selection of pop surrealistic digital composites and multi-layered mixed media stencil paintings infused with pop art.

“Popular Art was dominant movement in early 1960s American art, widely recognized and is easily accessible with diverse audiences around the world,” said Curator Nicole Royse in a prepared statement. “Elaborating further stating “its use of common household objects, consumer products, and forms of media, creates mass appeal not to mention greatly inspired both artists and the overall direction of their work.”

Mr. Clouse is a Phoenix-based artist known for his pop surrealistic digital composites incorporating femme fatales, pop culture references, and dystopian themes.

His work is based upon a childhood spent in a section of the American Midwest commonly referred to as the Rust Belt.

“I create art to share my misanthropic perspective with the world and to provide social commentary on personal experiences,” Mr. Clouse said.

Mr. Goens, known as Benjam is a stencil artist based in Gilbert. He creates mixed media original artwork utilizing hand cut stencils, oil, and aerosol paints on canvas. His process includes up to 20 hand-cut stencil layers in a single image, used to apply vast colors of aerosol paints as well as various other mediums to create photorealistic tonal gradations in his imagery.

“I have always held a fascination for hip-hop culture, graffiti, and the evolution of street art which inspired him to begin cutting his first stencils in 2008.” Mr. Goens said. “It wasn’t until 2014 that he began further experimenting with stencils and ultimately production of his own multilayered artwork, learning to cut intricate stencils to create detailed depictions of his subjects.”

In 2018, he was a recipient of the inaugural Carmody Foundation Grant Project and recently participated in the inaugural Phoenix Mural Festival.

The opening reception for Touch of Pop will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. June 7, 2018 coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk with an opportunity to meet the artist.

Touch of Pop will be on view from Thursday, June 7 through Thursday, June 28, at Royse Contemporary,7077 E. Main St.

Go to roysecontemporary.com.

