Royse Contemporary presents: Moments of Color, featuring 6 artists

Royse Contemporary presents a group exhibition, Moments of Color, on display at Royse Contemporary from June 13 to July 21.

Moments of Color will open to the public Thursday, June 13 coinciding with the weekly Scottsdale ArtWalk with an artist reception featuring an evening of art, the opportunity to meet the artists and curator, along with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, according to a press release.

The exhibition offers an eclectic selection of work in an array of mediums including painting, drawing, photography and mixed media while examining color; reflecting upon the artists inclusion or omission of color within their work, the effects color creates within both the artist and viewer.

“I am delighted to bring this enchanting collection of work to Royse Contemporary, featuring artists whose work offers a vibrancy, distinctive voice and vitality that captivates viewers,” said Royse Contemporary Owner/curator Nicole Royse in a prepared statement.

The exhibition showcases the work of Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Nigel Clouse, Charmagne Coe, Gennaro Garcia, Daniel Shepherd, and Onna Voellmer, noted the release.

Royse Contemporary is located 7077 E. Main St., Suite 6 in Scottsdale. Summer hours are Thursday 6-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m.; and always available by appointment.

Visit: roysecontemporary.com.

