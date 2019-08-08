Royse Contemporary to display Emotions exhibit

Royse Contemporary in Scottsdale will kick-off its new season with Emotions — a small group exhibition exploring how feelings, expression of emotion, and knowledge through emotion is translated into artwork and the creative process.

An example of the work that will be on display in the exhibit Emotions. (Submitted photo)

This exhibition showcases the work of artists Charmagne Coe, Dan Pederson, Diane Sanborn, Daniel Shepherd and Casey Wakefield. Curator Nicole Royse says she selected the group of artists because of their energy, originality and a distinctive voice, a press release claims.

Each artist creates alluring yet enigmatic work exploring emotions, showcasing each artist’s style, engrossing forms, and unique textures.

Ms. Royse says the collection of work from five artists that may appear aesthetically different but have a bond and vitality that connects their work.

“This exhibition offers an eclectic selection of work with artists working in painting, collage and mixed media, highlighting art that is visceral, authentic and engaging,” she said in a prepared statement.

Emotions will open to the public Thursday, Sept. 5,with a special artist reception coinciding with the weekly Scottsdale ArtWalk from 6-9 p.m.

The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the featured artists and curator, along with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Emotions will be on display at Royse Contemporary, 7077 E. Main St., Sept. 5-28.

