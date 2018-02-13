Royse Contemporary to host joint exhibit with Thomas Breeze March, Douglas Miles

Royse Contemporary has announced If These Walls… the joint exhibition of artists Thomas Breeze Marcus and Douglas Miles and will have a opening reception Thursday, March 1 in Old Town Scottsdale.
The opening reception will be from 5-10 p.m. at Royse Contemporary, 7077 E. Main St. The exhibit will run from March 1-30 at Royse Contemporary during normal business hours.
This exhibition will showcase the latest work from both of these talented artists, highlighting their artistry, voice, culture and dynamic energy they bring to the contemporary art world, according to a press release.
Mr. Marcus is a fine artist, designer and public mural artist originally from the Tohono O’odham tribe growing up on the Salt River Reservation just east of Scottsdale. He has been painting in Phoenix since the early 1990s, a release states.
In 2014, Mr. Marcus was commissioned by the Heard Museum on the east outside wall of the Heard’s Steele Auditorium, titled, “The Power of Mother Earth. His mural work can be found throughout Phoenix and his fine art is currently represented by Blue Rain Gallery in Santa Fe, N.M.
Mr. Marcus favors aerosol and paint markers to create his intricate works, utilizing a vibrant color palette and captivating and familiar subject matter.
“Marcus is a skilled artist talented artist whose works reflect the woven stories of our lives, reminiscent of patterns found in traditional Tohono O’odham basketry,” states curator Nicole Royse said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Miles is a fine artist, designer, activist, and the creator/founder of Apache Skateboards, Douglas Miles. He brings a 21st century voice to what it means to be a Native American artist exploring his heritage, pop culture and ideas of fine art.
A veteran artist, Mr. Miles has been busy creating both fine art and street art while currently living with his wonderful family on the Apache San Carlos Reservation.
His art celebrates his heritage while at the same time reflecting upon the realities of his life on the reservation.
Mr. Miles favors aerosol and paint markers preferring to create on found everyday objects from the reservation, which he feels further connects him with his community, his heritage, while elevating everyday objects to fine art status.
“Miles creates striking hand drawn and cut stencils, which he applies throughout his work and that really highlight his skill and artistry,” Ms. Royse said in a prepared statement.
