Royse Contemporary to host multi-media exhibit with local artists

Royse Contemporary, 7077 E. Main St. in Scottsdale, will present a vibrant multi-media group exhibition called Elements of Style: Color, Line and Texture.

Curator and owner Nicole Royse has selected artists based on their distinguished styles, accomplished work and distinctive voice, each creating and embodying elements style, a press release states.

This exhibition showcases the work of eight noteworthy artists based in both Arizona and Texas including Angel Cabrales, Charmagne Coe, ColorOrgy, David Allan Paul, Dan Pederson, James Anthony Peters, Daniel Shepherd and Marilyn Szabo.

Their work is original, captivating while pushing boundaries and redefining their mediums in contemporary art today, according to a release.

Elements of Style: Color, Line and Texture offers a selection of work that includes collage, drawing, mixed media, painting and photography. These artists are connected through their striking imagery, originality, vibrant color palettes and engaging styles.

“I am honored to showcase this talented group of artists, as I have a deep respect for each artist and their work and feel the combination of work and energy that each artists brings will be a spectacular summer exhibition at Royse Contemporary,” Ms. Royse said in a prepared statement.

The opening reception for Elements of Style: Color, Line and Texture, which Ms. Royse will be from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, coinciding with the special “Summer Spectacular” Scottsdale ArtWalk in Old Town Scottsdale.

The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the featured artists, lively art discussion, as well as light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments.

Patrons can also partake in the fun “Summer Spectacular” artwalk along Main Street, where visitors can enjoy Caribbean and island music, Hawaiian shaved ice with adult flavors, infused ice water, teas and lots of entertainment and festivities outside.

Elements of Style: Color, Line and Texture will be on view through Saturday, Aug. 25. Royse Contemporary’s new summer hours are 6-9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday or by appointment.

