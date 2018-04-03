Royse Contemporary to host NGC 4594 (The Sombrero Galaxy) exhibit

Royse Contemporary in Scottsdale will present the solo exhibition of Angel Cabrales called NGC 4594 (The Sombrero Galaxy).
The opening reception will be Thursday, April 5 from 5-10 p.m. coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk with an opportunity to meet the artist who will be in town from Texas.
The exhibit will be on view from Thursday, April 5 through Saturday, April 28 in Scottsdale at Royse Contemporary, 7077 E. Main St. Royse Contemporary is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The title refers to the actual spiral galaxy located in the constellation Virgo with a bright nucleus, a large central bulge and a dust lane in its inclined disk, which gives it the appearance of a sombrero, according to a press release.
“This galaxy is a focal point in my exploration in thoughts and needs to identify as an American of Mexican heritage in a world where political and social climates push cultural identity to the extremes and I find myself feeling out of place,” Mr. Cabrales said in a prepared statement.
Curator Nicole Royse said these feelings and ideas make Mr. Cabrales relatable in his artwork.
“Cabrales has once again created artwork that blends social and political concerns of today while beginning an important dialogue with his viewers,” Ms. Royse said in a prepared statement.
This exhibition features a new collection of mixed media abstract paintings and sculptures, a release states.
Through his work, the artist searches for a cultural home where he doesn’t have to prove how American or how Mexican he is, and just live in the Spanglish amalgamation he grew up in.
He utilizes industrial design and commercialism while approaching such tough topics through a powerful and often satirical lens.
Mr. Cabrales has created laser cut resin “paintings” which he says, “track my voyage to self-discovery as I chart the Heavens in my search for NGC 4594 a place to call a celestial home of my imagination,” going on to say “becoming a home to my feeling of displacement and want for a place to call my own.”
Mr. Cabrales is a multi-media sculptor who is creating sculptures, interactive installations and digital imagery. He received his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Arizona State University and his Masters of Fine Arts in Sculpture from the University of North Texas.
He is the Visiting Assistant Professor in Sculpture at the University of Texas at El Paso, as well as a mentor in The Low Residency Masters of Fine Arts Program for the School of Art Institute of Chicago.
He has exhibited his artwork in Texas and Arizona, having his work featured in both solo and group exhibitions at renowned institutions and galleries including most recently at the MAC, Texas Biennial, Galeria 409 and the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, among others.
Royse Contemporary and Ro2 Gallery in Dallas represent Mr. Cabrales’ work. His work has been featured in numerous publications both online and in print.
