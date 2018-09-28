Royse Contemporary to host Reinventing Abstraction exhibit

Royse Contemporary, 7077 E. Main St. in Scottsdale, will present Reinventing Abstraction, a small group exhibition highlighting abstract art that is visceral, authentic and engaging.

Reinventing Abstraction highlights a collection of work from four artists that may appear aesthetically different, but have a connection and energy that unites their work, according to a press release.

Reinventing Abstraction showcases the work of Barbara Kemp Cowlin, Victoria James, Jessica Palomo and Diane Sanborn with the exhibition opening to the public from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, coinciding with the Golden Palette “Demonstrate” ArtWalk kicking off the fall season.

The evening will feature an opportunity to meet the artists and curator, along with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. “Reinventing Abstraction” exhibition will be on view through Sunday, Oct. 28.

Abstract art is typically defined as attempting not to represent external reality, but instead seeking to achieve its effect by utilizing shapes, forms, colors and textures.

Encapsulating all of these elements and more this exhibition offers a striking selection of paintings, drawings and mixed media works of four regional contemporary female artists.

Curator Nicole Royse selected a group of artists that have energy along with originality, a distinctive voice, and accomplished work, a release states. Each artist creates alluring yet enigmatic work, she says, exploring the concepts of form, space, color and line while continuing to examine the relationship between abstraction and representation.

Reinventing Abstraction aims to highlight each artist’s engaging style, engrossing forms, dazzling color palettes, bold lines and unique textures.

