Royse Contemporary will celebrate its two-year anniversary

Royse Contemporary is celebrating its two year anniversary with “People, Places & Things,” a group exhibition examining daily life’s complexities.

People, Places & Things will open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 1, with a special artist reception coinciding with the weekly Scottsdale ArtWalk from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be an opportunity to meet the featured artists and curator, along with light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, according to a press release.

And, Royse Contemporary will host a special event for its two year anniversary to celebrate the gallery, artists, and art from 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29.

In celebrating what is encountered in everyday life, people, places and things, Royse has selected artists whose work highlights those subjects while using mediums to produce “stunning and thought provoking work, blending observation and imagination,” the release said.

This exhibition showcases the work of artists James Angel, Cam DeCaussin, Cherie Buck-Hutchison, Peter Brian Klein, and Daniel Shepherd who use an array of mediums including painting, collage, photography, and mixed media highlighting their distinctive voice, mastery of medium, and unique perspectives.

“These artist’s work highlights these subjects in a truly alluring way, presenting work that is visually captivating and commanding and I am ecstatic to bring this exhibition to Scottsdale at Royse Contemporary,” said Owner/Curator, Nicole Royse in a prepared statement.

People, Places & Things will be on display Aug. 1-31 at Royse Contemporary located 7077 E. Main Street, Suite 6, . in the Scottsdale Arts District in the Marshall Square complex.

Go to: roysecontemporary.com.

