Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions name 20th anniversary site

Aerial view of new site for Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions located south of the North 101 Freeway and Scottsdale Road (Submitted photos)

As Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions is revving up for its 20th Anniversary, January 2020, a new location for the Scottsdale event is announced.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the “most exciting collector car auction in the world,” Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions returns home to Scottsdale at the epicenter of Arizona Car Week, according to a press release.

Located south of the North 101 Freeway and Scottsdale Road, the site will have noticeable improvements, including: high profile visibility, easy access with ample parking, larger display area and improved weather contingency, all located in the northeast sector of the Valley of the Sun, the release said.

“We are at the picture-perfect location for everything that has to do with Arizona Car Week,” said Drew Alcazar, auction president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

“Our team has put together an incredible layout that gives sellers and buyers the best platform to experience an unforgettable year.”

The location also continues a long standing partnership between Russo and Steele, the City of Scottsdale and the Arizona State Land Department, noted the release.

“Our partnerships are important to us,” said Mr. Alcazar. “We are local and family-owned. Arizona is where Josephine and I have raised our family. Coming home to Scottsdale for our 20th Anniversary just feels right.”

Scheduled Jan. 15-19, 2020, the larger site offers visibility from the main freeway servicing all of north Scottsdale.

The more than 20 acre site, off the south side of the Loop 101 Freeway, will create the world’s largest “billboard” featuring the equivalent of five football fields of tents visible to hundreds of thousands of motorists for the month leading up to the event, detailed the release.

With easy access off the Scottsdale Road exit, attendees will enjoy acres of contiguous and close proximity parking along with valet parking at the main entrance. In addition, the centralized location in north Scottsdale enables easy access between all Arizona Car week events.

“I’ve never been more excited to have that microphone in my hand and feel the crowd’s energy from our unique ‘Auction In The Round’ format,” Mr. Alcazar said.

“This will be our chance to say ‘thank you’ to the many close friends, clients, sponsors and vendors who have been rabidly loyal to Russo and Steele for two decades. We have been fortunate to enjoy an exciting journey these last 20 years, and we cannot be more enthusiastic to celebrate our important milestone this coming January in Scottsdale!”

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.