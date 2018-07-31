Salon Series celebrates 50th anniversary of Scottsdale Civic Center

The Scottsdale Heritage Connection will celebrate the history of Scottsdale schools, tourism and the Civic Center during its 2018 Salon Series planned for this fall.

The Scottsdale Heritage Connection is a community collaboration that offers “a window to the past, a celebration of the present and a portal to the future.”

The Connection combines the digital and physical historic resources of the Scottsdale Public Library, Scottsdale Historical Sociaty and other organizations to preserve and promote the history of Scottsdale.

Scottsdale historians Joan Fudala and Doug Sydnor will host this fall’s Salon Series, which features the following programs:

“History of Scottsdale’s Schools,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13. The program reviews the evolution of the Scottsdale Unified School District since 1896, plus a brief history of the Paradise Valley Unified School District and private schools in the city. The program takes place at the Mustang Library.

“Celebrate 68: The 50th Anniversary of Scottsdale Civic Center and a Salute to Architect Bennie Gonzales,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 in the Civic Center Library Auditorium.

“Scottsdale Tourism and Resort History,” 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at Appaloosa Library. The program reviews the history of Scottsdale as a visitor destination — from early health camps and guest ranches to renowned resorts and tourist attractions.

All programs are free and open to the public.

The Scottsdale Heritage Connection’s digital collection can be viewed at scottsdalelibrary.org/historical. The Scottsdale Heritage Connection will eventually be housed in a 2,000-square-foot space at the Civic Center.

The organization currently maintains a collection that includes over 700 physical items and over 10,000 photographs. Donations may be made to scottsdalelibraryfriends.org/shc.

