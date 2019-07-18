Salt River Fields to host four college baseball teams

Salt River Fields will host four college programs ahead of Spring Training in 2020. (Submitted photo)

Major League Baseball recently announced the teams participating in the second annual “MLB4” tournament, a showcase event featuring four college teams to celebrate the traditional opening weekend of the college baseball season.

The teams playing in the next iteration of the event include the College World Series Champion Vanderbilt University Commodores, University of Michigan Wolverines, University of Connecticut Huskies and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

The second annual MLB4 is scheduled for Feb. 14-16, 2020 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the shared, award-winning Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.

Teams will play three games during the tournament. Additional schedule and broadcast details on MLB Network will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.

“MLB is thrilled to welcome back Vanderbilt, as well as our new participating teams in Michigan, UConn and Cal Poly SLO to the MLB4 Tournament in February,” Tony Reagins, executive vice president of baseball and softball development for MLB, said in a prepared statement.

“We could not have launched this event any better given the caliber of baseball programs so far. We are most excited for the young people who will be able to see some phenomenal baseball and aspire to play at this level one day. We thank each of these programs, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies and Salt River Fields at Talking Stick for what will be another outstanding MLB4.”

Vanderbilt Head Coach Tim Corbin said he is excited his team has returned to the tournament.

“This is, and was, one of the best tournaments that we have had the opportunity to play in,” he said.

D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall said the franchise is proud to partner with MLB to bring this showcase back to Salt River Fields.

“The D-backs are committed to bringing the best talent possible to Arizona, and being able to showcase the top college baseball players at our award-winning, state-of-the-art Spring Training complex in the heart of the Talking Stick Entertainment District is an incredible opportunity,” he said.

“We are thrilled for our fans to have the chance to see the future of Major League Baseball right here in our own backyard.”

In addition to MLB4, MLB will host the “Andre Dawson Classic” at the New Orleans MLB Youth Academy that same weekend. The event has been named after the Chicago Cubs and Montreal Expos legend who is one of only two HBCU baseball-playing alumni enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

