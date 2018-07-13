Scorpius Dance Theatre is hosting its third annual drag-night fundraiser, “Masquerade,” 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Last year’s event was a sell-out success, and this year’s fundraiser is expected to be just as popular.

“Masquerade” will be filled with aerial dance and drag performances by Scorpius dancers, as well as drag guests. DJs will fill the night with high-energy dance music. In addition to an evening full of entertainment, there will be drinks and hors d’oeuvres by Dancing Chef Catering, as well as a raffle for prizes.

Tickets are $40 per person. All proceeds from “Masquerade” support Scorpius Dance Theatre’s production expenses for the 2018-19 season.

To purchase tickets, visit www.scorpiusdance.com.

The event takes place at Scorpius’ Aerial Studio, which is located at Metropolitan Arts Institute: 1700 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix.

