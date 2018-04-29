Scottsdale art museum offers ‘immersive’ summer showcase

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will present three exhibitions this summer aimed at visitors of all ages.
From an exhibition about animals with more than 130 artists, to a focused survey of one artist’s installations and an immersive experience that incorporates light, sound and technology, museum officials have worked to try to provide something for everyone.
“From the analog to the digital, we hope to capture the imagination of every visitor through a wide array of artistic styles and approaches,” SMoCA Acting Director Jennifer McCabe stated in a release. “SMoCA is proud of its commitment to local, regional and international artists and that is exactly what we have on view this summer.”
The upcoming exhibitions at the museum, 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale:
Wild Thing: Adventures with the Permanent Collection
Saturday, May 19-Sunday, Sept. 30
Featuring more than 130 artworks from SMoCA’s permanent collection, Wild Thing celebrates all things animal — a menagerie in print, paint and sculpture.
The exhibition explores the relationship between artist and animal and its relevance in contemporary art, inviting visitors to discover works by notable Arizona artists such as Mayme Kratz, Randy Slack and Anne Coe, alongside pieces by William Wegman, Lynda Benglis and Alexander Calder.
The exhibit is geared for children and adults.
Refik Anadol: Infinity Room
Saturday, May 26-Sunday, Sept. 30
In this installation by Turkish-born, Los Angeles-based artist Refik Anadol, museum guests will step into a mirrored room that uses light, sound and technology to create a 3-dimensional kinetic and architectonic space.
The installation uses projection mapping to conceive a changing virtual landscape — an imagined environment that attempts to merge the space between the physical and the virtual.
Infinity Room is part of Mr. Anadol’s ongoing research, which he calls “temporary immersive environment experiments,” referring to the state of consciousness known as immersion. Originally presented in collaboration with the 2015 Istanbul Biennial, the installation has traveled around the world before stopping in Arizona.
Lydia Okumura: Situations
Saturday, June 9-Sunday, Oct. 14
This is the first solo museum exhibition of the Brazilian-born artist that showcases her installations, indoor and outdoor sculptures and works on paper. The exhibition, spanning two galleries, is a survey of Ms. Okumura’s career, with work dating from 1971 through today.
On display at SMoCA will be the installation In Front of Light for which Ms. Okumura won a prize in the 1977 São Paulo Biennial, along with additional installations from the 1970s and 1980s. These include the colored-string installation, Prismatic Appearance, from 1975, and several wire mesh sculptures recreated from Ms. Okumura’s 1984 solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in São Paulo, including the installation Labyrinth.
HOURS AND ADMISSION
Tuesday–Wednesday, noon–5 p.m.
Thursday–Saturday, noon–9 p.m.
Sunday, noon–5 p.m.
Closed Mondays and major holidays
Admission: $10 adults, $7 students, free for members and children under 15.
Free on Thursdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The museum’s free summer opening celebration is 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 8.
Visit SMoCA.org or call 480-874-4666.
