Scottsdale art museum prepares for Belkis Ayón retrospective

The Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will be the host to a solo exhibition dedicated to the work of the late Cuban printmaker Belkis Ayón beginning in October.

The exhibition has received critical praise worldwide since its premier in the United States in 2016, and in 2017, it was named one of the Top Ten Exhibitions in the World by ARTNewsmagazine and one of the Top Ten Exhibitions in New York City by The New York Times.

Nkame: A Retrospective of Cuban Printmaker Belkis Ayón opens Saturday, Oct. 13 and runs through Jan. 20, at the museum, 7374 E. Second St.

The exhibition presents 48 prints and audiovisual materials that encompass a range of the artist’s graphic production from 1984 until her death in 1999.

“Ayón mined the founding narrative of the Afro-Cuban, all-male fraternal society called Abakuá Secret Society to create an independent and powerful visual iconography,” according to a release. “She is highly regarded for her signature technique of collagraphy, a printing process in which a variety of materials are collaged onto a cardboard matrix and run through a press.”

Cuban-based independent researcher and art critic Cristina Vives, exhibition curator, stated: “Nkame is not simply an homage to Belkis Ayón but a possibility to dialogue with her work in quest of that affirming message of life and future that humanity needs.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.