Scottsdale Artists’ School to host summer fine art camp

Scottsdale Artists’ School is offering a variety of summer options for emerging artists ages 6-17, from absolute beginners to more advanced artists.

SAS’s week-long summer fine art camps teach youth and teenagers new elements within STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), according to a press release.

Though a variety of fine art projects, campers are encouraged to take thoughtful risks, engage in experiential learning, use problem-solving skills, embrace collaboration and work through the creative process, a release states.

Summer programs will be in professional art studios with professional artists teaching. Each session incorporates 2D Art mediums, drawing, painting, watercolor, mixed media, as well as 3D Art mediums, relief, additive, found objects, hand building with clay and more.

Students will learn how to prepare their art for show and will share their creations in a youth art show and reception at the end of the session.

Week-long camps run Monday through Friday and begin Tuesday, May 29 and run through Thursday, August 2. For children ages 6-14, the camp begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

The school offers the option of before and after camp for those who need to come early or leave later. Early bird art for youth is offered from 8-9 a.m. and afternoon art is offered from 3-4:30 p.m.

For teens ages 14-17, the day begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs through 3:30 p.m. Early bird art for high schoolers is offered from 8-9:30 a.m. and afternoon art is offered from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

SAS offers sibling discounts for more than one family member. When student registers for more than one week, they may qualify to receive 15 percent off additional weeks (offers cannot be combined).

Summer camp scholarships are offered to youth based on merit and financial need; for more information or to apply visit scottsdaleartschool.org and fill out an application.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.