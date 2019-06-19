Scottsdale BeachFest sets off 1st summer sand volleyball at WestWorld

WestWorld is at 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale. (File photo)

Scottsdale BeachFest announces the first summer sand volleyball experience at WestWorld, June 19-30, offering athletic experiences for youth, adults and masters.

A kickoff launch party is 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, according to a press release describing a series of events to include juniors and adult beach camp, 2s, 4s, and 6s tournaments, dinosaur and masters tournaments, college coaches clinic and showcase tournament, cornhole clinic and tournament.

The release said Scottsdale BeachFest, which is the first indoor sand volleyball event of its kind in Arizona, is hosted at WestWorld in north Scottsdale under the air conditioned roof of The Equidome.

The event is planned to be instrumental in youth and adult volleyball growth and opportunities.

Included in the events is a focus on high school girls endeavoring to garner college coaches’ attention during the coaches clinic and showcase tournament, the release noted.

“I grew up playing sand volleyball at Scottsdale city parks. Because of Scottsdale’s long commitment to sand volleyball through building facilities, running leagues and tournaments the sport has become a lifelong passion for me and many of my friends. Now as a coach and producer I have seen substantial growth in the game especially for young women with over 30 high schools and colleges starting programs. I’m excited about bringing BeachFest to WestWorld and look forward to growing year over year,” said Mike Hawkins, Scottsdale BeachFest co-founder, in a prepared statement.



Reed Pryor, Scottsdale parks and recreation director, said Scottsdale’s Parks and Recreation Department has a history with sand volleyball dating back to the early 1980s and have hosted many leagues and tournaments for years.

“People love to visit Scottsdale for a wide variety of activities. Westworld is a great destination event venue that hosts a wide variety of events with a new highlight addition of the Scottsdale BeachFest. Whether you are a traveler or resident WestWorld continues to expand the variety and utilization of this premier venue.

“We are excited to be working with Tom Witt and Mike Howkins as they produce this exciting new addition to the event calendar. WestWorld looks forward to growing with them in the coming years,” said Westworld General Manager Brian Dygert, in a prepared statement.

The event is open to exhibitor and sponsors to join in on the Exhibitor Pavilion, the release added.

Visit: scottsdalebeachfest.com.

