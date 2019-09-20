Scottsdale celebrates McDowell Sonoran Preserve

The McDowell Sonoran Preserve has been a part of Scottsdale for about 25 years and provides visitors an opportunity for a variety of outdoor recreation. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

On Oct. 3, 1994, the Scottsdale City Council took a historic step when it passed Resolution No. 4103, formally establishing the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

The “Day One” preserve was 4.5 square miles, or 2,860 acres, consisting of three parcels of city land, according to a press release.

Since then, Scottsdale voters have provided the financial backing to grow the McDowell Sonoran Preserve into a permanently protected Sonoran Desert habitat encompassing nearly 48 square miles (30,500 acres) with direct connections to the Tonto National Forest and Maricopa County’s McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

The preserve is owned by the residents of Scottsdale and managed through a unique partnership between the city and the nonprofit McDowell Sonoran Conservancy, which over 500 volunteers support.

October is McDowell Sonoran Preserve month and two special 25th anniversary commemorations are planned. The first is called Honoring Preserve Pioneers and the second is called Trailhead Dedications.

Honoring Preserve Pioneers is slated for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.

Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane kicks-off the event with the premiere of a video tribute that highlights the foresight and vision of the community to permanently protect the McDowell Mountains and Sonoran Desert.

A reception follows in the Atrium with an exhibit of items highlighting the history of the preserve.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet some of the Preserve Pioneers who were instrumental in the grassroots efforts to create the preserve.

Attendees are then invited to walk a short distance to City Hall where Mr. Lane will present an official proclamation celebrating October as McDowell Sonoran Preserve Month.

Mr. Lane will then dedicate the Fraesfield and Granite Mountain trailheads at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Fraesfield Trailhead, 13400 East Rio Verde Drive.

These two trailheads provide public access to the northern region of the preserve for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and rock climbing. Light refreshments will be provided.

A variety of other activities will occur throughout October providing more opportunities to get better acquainted with our amazing preserve.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.