Scottsdale Community College dance program to host two-company concert

A poster for the concert Kinetic Connections. (Submitted Photo)

The Scottsdale Community College dance program presents Kinetic Connections, a dance concert SCC’s two resident companies will perform, Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.

Kinetic Connections will offer works in a variety of dance styles that showcase the artistry and physicality of SCC dancers, a release states. The all-ages concert is open to the public and free to attend.

Instinct Dancecorps will perform faculty member Shauna Meredith’s work as well as the work of guest choreographers Kathryn Alter, Carley Conder, Jenny Gerena and Diane McNeal Hunt.

Fusion Dance Ensemble will perform the work of faculty members Karryn Allen, Jennifer Rhea McKusick, Lisa Thorngren and guest choreographer YNOT.

The SCC Dance program is the largest among all Maricopa Community Colleges. Each year, SCC Dance attends the prestigious collegiate American College Dance Association Conference, where it has been selected for the final gala performance numerous times since 2000.

