Scottsdale Conservatory Theatre to host Greek Mythology mashup

Jun 20th, 2018 Comments:

(Submitted Photo)

The Scottsdale Conservatory Theatre will perform “The Illiad, The Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less” Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.

The play, by Jay Hopkins and John Hunter, submerges the audience into all of Greek mythology by a hustling band of actors eager to tell all tales, a press release states.

Zeus, Hera, Hades and all the other Olympians will make appearances in this fast-paced farcical fable with director Maren Maclean-Mascarelli and assistant director Eric Mitchell, according to a release

The humorous performances are open to the public and free to attend with an Eventbrite registration. The performances will be in the school’s Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m. both days.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie