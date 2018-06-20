Scottsdale Conservatory Theatre to host Greek Mythology mashup

The Scottsdale Conservatory Theatre will perform “The Illiad, The Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less” Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 at Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Chaparral Road.

The play, by Jay Hopkins and John Hunter, submerges the audience into all of Greek mythology by a hustling band of actors eager to tell all tales, a press release states.

Zeus, Hera, Hades and all the other Olympians will make appearances in this fast-paced farcical fable with director Maren Maclean-Mascarelli and assistant director Eric Mitchell, according to a release

The humorous performances are open to the public and free to attend with an Eventbrite registration. The performances will be in the school’s Performing Arts Center starting at 7:30 p.m. both days.

