Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre presents “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”

The Desert Stages Theatre production of “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” runs in Scottsdale through Sept. 28. (Submitted photo)

Desert Stages Theatre has announced the opening of the children’s show, “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” is based on the original animated film, “The Lion King,” released in 1994.

This coming-of-age story is about a young lion cub, Simba, born into a royal family. After the tragic loss of his father, Mufasa, Simba decides to run away from the responsibilities of ruling.

Simba meets some friendly strangers while on his journey before he decides he needs to return home to fulfill his destiny of becoming king. The African Savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this inspiring tale .

The 1994 movie, “The Lion King” was produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and brought in over $400 million in the United States. It received four Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination and won two Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Original Score. It won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John and Tim Rice.

This Desert Stages Theatre production is being directed by Lisa Barton-Figueroa .

Performances will run until Sept. 29 and play 11 a.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays. Of note: Performances running on Sept. 28-29, will be held only at 11 a.m.

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

