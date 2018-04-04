Scottsdale Desert Stages to host modern interpretation of classic play

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announces the opening of its modern version of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The new location for the theatre is at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road, in Suite 0586, according to a press release.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” tells the story of how Joseph, after his brothers sold him into slavery, becomes the Pharaoh’s right hand man when he discovers his ability to interpret dreams.
With his multicolored coat by his side, Joseph navigates through the waters of jealousy, betrayal and reconciliation with his family.
The family-fun musical began as a short 20-minute show in London in 1968 and premiered on Broadway in 1982. The play was adapted to film in 1999 starring Donny Osmond as Joseph, a release states.
The original cast starred Bill Hutton and Laurie Beechman who were both Tony Award nominees for their performances in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
The play’s music is by seven- time Tony Award winner and three-time Grammy Award winner Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics by Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning Tim Rice.
This musical is directed and choreographed by Lynzee and Mark 4man and features a multigenerational cast with some of the most talented adult and youth actors in the valley. The musical will explore adult themes and is best suited for teenage and adult audiences, a release states.
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” performances will run from April 6 through May 6 with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Desert Stages Theatre.
There will be no 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, April 7. To purchase tickets visit desertstages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.
