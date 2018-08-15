Scottsdale Desert Stages to host two plays to honor one-year anniversary

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announced the opening of “Bye Bye Birdie” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17 and “Boeing Boeing” at the same time Friday, Aug. 24 in the DST’s Actor Cafe, 7014 E. Camelback Road, where it will be celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Michael Stewart’s “Bye Bye Birdie” is the first musical to kick off the theatre’s 24th season in their new home at Scottsdale Fashion Square, according to a press release.

The musical follows beloved rock star Conrad Birdie and manager Albert Peterson. After Conrad gets drafted to enter the war, the duo devises one final publicity stunt before Conrad leaves.

After announcing Conrad’s goodbye kiss will be planted on one lucky fan, the small town of Sweet Apple, Ohio spirals into chaos when their very own Kim Macafee gets chosen to be the lucky recipient.

“Bye Bye Birdie” is a youth show performed by actors ranging from ages 3-19, and is directed by DST Alumni, Lisa Barton Figueroa, a release states.

In addition to the opening of “Bye Bye Birdie,” DST announces the farce “Boeing Boeing” in their Actor’s Cafe.

“Boeing Boeing” will be the first show in the Actor’s Cafe for this season and features some of the valley’s very best talent of adult actors.

The 1960’s French comedy follows self-styled Parisian lothario Bernard, as he juggles his three fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent layovers.

After an unexpected change in plans, Bernard finds all three of his fiancés in Paris at his apartment at the same time. The show will be directed by Rick Davis who will also be playing the role of Robert.

“Bye Bye Birdie” performances will run through Sunday, Sept. 16 with shows at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Desert Stages Theatre Cullity Hall.

“Boeing Boeing” performances will run through Sunday, Oct. 7 with shows at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoons in the Desert Stages Theatre Actor’s Cafe.

