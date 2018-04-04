Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival adds jalapeño eating contest

The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival: Arms, Legs and Kegs is adding two more elements to its event June 16 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
The event is already home to the Hottest Race on Earth, a 10.2 K and a 5K to be run in the middle of the day on the grounds of WestWorld, according to a press release.
Organizers have now announced a jalapeño eating contest for participants 18 years and older, a release states.
Each contestant will receive a portion of jalapeños to consume in four minutes or less. The person who finishes the fiery feast first is the winner. If no one is able to finish, the person who consumed the most jalapeños is the winner.
There is also a fast pitch contest for adults and kids. Winners for best “heat” will receive trophies.
The Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival: Arms, Legs and Kegs is an event that focuses on the area’s heat. It also features an arm wrestling competition, including arm wrestler Travis Bagent.
Scottsdale Beat the Heat will take place at WestWorld just days before the hottest day to ever be recorded in Phoenix. The race starts at 2:47 p.m., the time of day in 1990 when the Phoenix metropolitan area hit 122 degrees on June 26.
In 2013, Ethiopian Olympian runner Nahom Mesfin Tariku took first place. After completing the race he said “it was the hottest race of my life,” according to a release.
Runners and fans can also visit The Arizona Ales & Cocktails Festival inside the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival featuring mixologists, M Culinary and the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild.
Admission to the Scottsdale Fahrenheit Festival is $5.
