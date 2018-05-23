Scottsdale Fourth of July Festival to come to WestWorld

Scottsdale Fourth of July Celebration returns for the fifth year to the 300,000 square-foot fully air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center at WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Road, from 4-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.

This celebration takes on the theme ‘Jurassic Fourth Dinosaur Encounter’ featuring dinosaurs roaming the event and dinosaur-themed rides for kids, hot on the heels of the popular feature film released this summer, according to a press release.

This red, white and blue event brings together rides, interactive games and food for the whole family, all within a cool environment, ending the night with a bang — a fireworks show at approximately 9 p.m.

There are VIP tickets where guests have the option to upgrade their experience.

Adult VIP tickets in advance are $25; VIP kids, $30. VIP admission includes unlimited food by Chef Michael DeMaria of M Culinary, including hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, green salad, apple cobbler à la mode, watermelon and beverages in a VIP area.

This ticket also delivers a photo booth to capture patriotic moments, as well as unlimited access to all the fun, games, and festivities for the whole family throughout the event.

General admission tickets include free activities such as fireworks, Jurassic 4th Dinosaur Encounter by Dino Crew Entertainment, walk with dinosaurs, fossil dig challenge, dino egg dig, photo experience, obstacle course, giveaways, movie prize pack contest, Good Karma K9Z Stunt Show and Extreme BMX shows.

There will also be tight rope, high jump, frisbee, wall climb, pony rides, a petting zoo, a variety of shows and game trucks, a release states. Kids can get a wristband that will give them unlimited access to carnival rides, obstacle courses and slides, among others. More information can be found at Scottsdale4th.com.

