Scottsdale Gallery Association to begin 45th season

The Gold Palette ArtWalk takes place in Old Town Scottsdale. (photo by Tim Fuchs)

The Scottsdale Gallery Association kicks off its 45th season Thursday, Oct. 10 with a special Gold Palette ArtWalk to mark the occasion.

SGA aims to recognize, advocate for and support the local art community with its weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks and Gold Palette ArtWalk series, according to a press release.

The series take place amid the Scottsdale Arts District along Main Street from Scottsdale Road west to Goldwater Boulevard and on Marshall Way north of Indian School Road to Fifth Avenue. A special Gold Palette ArtWalk event is scheduled to honor the occasion.

“It has been our pleasure and privilege as an association to support and help build our local arts district here for the past 45 years,” French Thompson, president of the Scottsdale Gallery Association, said in a prepared statement.

“The Scottsdale arts community has grown and changed so much in that time and we are proud to be a part of its development.”

From 6:30-9 p.m., the 45th Anniversary Celebration Gold Palette ArtWalk will include an engaging slideshow featuring Scottsdale Arts District highlights over the past 45 years.

At 6:45 p.m., Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane will issue a proclamation during a ceremony at Casa des Artistes Plaza. Guest can also listen to live music with an early 70s theme and refreshments as they peruse the galleries throughout the district.

The SGA’s Gold Palette ArtWalks are offered eight times a year in addition to the SGA’s weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks and feature extended gallery hours and special activities and experiences for attendees.

Those activities inlcude complimentary wine tasting and/or small bites and live music and entertainment that align with each event’s theme, a release states.

In addition to the Oct. 10 event, the Gold Palette ArtWalk schedule is as follows:

Contemporary Focus ArtWalk — Thursday, Nov. 21;

Scottsdazzle ArtWalk — Thursday, Dec 12;

Demonstrate! … And Doughnuts ArtWalk — Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020;

Western Week ArtWalk — Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020;

Native Spirit ArtWalk — Thursday, March 5, 2020;

45th Season Official Celebration: Art + Chocolate — Thursday, April 16, 2020; and

Summer Spectacular — Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The Gold Palette ArtWalks take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and present the finest art in Old Town Scottsdale throughout 28 galleries and two museums — Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.

From 7-9 p.m. during the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s weekly Thursday evening ArtWalks, the Scottsdale Arts District offers free trolley rides to various restaurants, museums, galleries and more throughout Old Town Scottsdale.

Free parking areas abound and valet service is available.

