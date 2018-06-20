Scottsdale Gallery Association to host ‘Summer Spectacular’ Art Walk

The Scottsdale Gallery Association on July 12 is hosting a Summer Spectacular Art Walk.

Presented by Museum Square, it is slated to take place along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to Fifth Avenue.

Art enthusiasts will be transported to the tropics of the Caribbean 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, July 12, while enjoying sidewalk misting (provided by Az Mist Systems), Hawaiian Shaved Ice with “adult” flavors, island music and balloon artist Joy Young who will be making inflatable art for the young and the young at heart, according to a release.

Participating galleries will be featuring exhibits by national and international artists and serving cold refreshments including fruit- and cucumber-infused ice water, flavored teas and wine.

“Our art walks have become world-renowned as one of the few places where visitors can easily park, take a leisurely stroll and see a great variety of museum-caliber art from all genres,” Holly Bohling, who serves on the board of the Scottsdale Gallery Association, said in the release. She also is gallery manager and co-founder of one of the participating galleries, Amery Bohling Fine Art.

Galleries represent a wide array of art mediums including paintings from traditional landscape and portrait to contemporary works, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind jewelry.

“Visitors may even have an opportunity to meet a master artist and talk with them about their creative expressions,” Ms. Bohling said in the release.

“And when they are ready to stop for dinner or a drink, we have lovely places to dine in the midst of all the beautiful artistry,” she said.

More than 39 Downtown Scottsdale galleries are represented in the Scottsdale Gallery Association as members and participate in the SGA’s weekly art walks and special events.

For more information, visit www.scottsdalegalleries.com.

