Scottsdale Harkins to host baseball documentary on 2017 Team Israel

“Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel” will air at Harkins Shea 14 starting Oct. 18. (Submitted photo)

Hundreds of Minor League Baseball’s top prospects have taken to Valley baseball fields to participate in Arizona Fall League, but there’s one more crowd favorite who will step up to the plate this weekend.

“Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel,” a documentary film featuring former and current Jewish Major League Baseball players who played for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, returns to Harkins Shea 14 Theaters in Scottsdale starting Friday, Oct. 18.

The movie will have two weekend screenings featuring VIP appearances, autograph signings and question-and-answer sessions, according to a press release.

“Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel” is the David-and-Goliath story of Israel’s national baseball team as it competes for the first time in the World Baseball Classic.

After years of defeats, Israel finally ranks among the world’s best in 2017. Its roster includes many Jewish-American major leaguers, most with a tenuous relationship to Judaism with few ever setting foot in Israel.

Their odyssey takes them from the Holy Land where they are hailed as modern-day Maccabees to the tournament in South Korea where they must debunk their reputations as has-beens and wannabes.

Helping bring this uplifting story to the Valley to coincide with Arizona Fall Ball is MLB.com journalist and producer Jonathan Mayo.

“I come to Arizona several times a year for baseball coverage, so I’m very excited to bring ‘Heading Home’ to Scottsdale,” Mr. Mayo said in a prepared statement. “With the Arizona Fall League in full swing, I thought it was a perfect time to bring the film here.”

The Saturday, Oct. 19 screening will feature Mr. Mayo, Team Israel pitching coach Andrew Lorraine and pitcher Dean Kremer, who is pitching for the Surprise Saguaros as part of the Baltimore Orioles organization, as well as Diamondbacks mascot Baxter.

The Sunday, Oct. 20 screening, will feature Mr. Mayo and Team Israel star Josh Zeid, who lives in Arizona working for the Chicago Cubs in pitching development.

“There’s a lot of excitement about Israel Baseball now after the team’s thrilling run through Olympic Qualifying,” Mr. Mayo said.

“Several players from the World Baseball Classic team were on that Olympic Qualifying team as well, and they are now all officially Israeli citizens. Coming to see Heading Home would be a great way to celebrate the World Baseball Classic while also looking ahead to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.”

