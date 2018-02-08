Scottsdale to host free Motown concert at McCormick-Stillman Park

The city of Scottsdale, in partnership with its Human Relations Commission, is sponsoring a free Motown concert from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, as part of Black History Month.
The George Howard Band will perform classic Motown hits including music from Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes and other Motown stars, according to a press release.
“The realization that music can transcend components of diversity is an important one, particularly when we talk about generational diversity,” Scottsdale’s Diversity and Inclusion Manager Sharon Cini said in a prepared statement.
“The baby boomer generation brought us influential and powerful music that continues to influence those musicians and artists who came after them. This is a valuable and fun way to integrate our history, points of views and commonalities we share through local events such as this.”
Attendees can bring picnic baskets, blankets and chairs. Food will be available for purchase. Train and carousel rides are $2, with children two and younger riding free with a paying adult.
The Scottsdale Human Relations Commission acts as an advisory body to the mayor, city council and staff. It recommends ways to encourage mutual respect and understanding among people, to discourage prejudice and discrimination and to work toward cultural awareness and unity.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.