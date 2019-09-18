Scottsdale International Film Festival returns for 19th season with ‘Marriage Story’

“Marriage Story,” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson will be shown at the the Scottsdale International Film Festival, opening Nov. 1. (Photos courtesy of Netflix/Wilson Webb)

Celebrating its 19th year, the Scottsdale International Film Festival will open with one of the season’s most anticipated motion pictures, “Marriage Story.”

The Scottsdale International Film Festival, a yearly 10-day event that connects audiences with award-winning cinema from around the globe, kicks off opening night at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

The festival opens with Noah Baumbach’s film “Marriage Story” starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. The divorce drama has already captured the attention of worldwide film connoisseurs at events such as the Venice, Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals, the release said.

“Scottsdale is now being recognized as a cultural film hub and having the opportunity to locally premiere buzzworthy films such as ‘Marriage Story’ is a testament to how far we have come in the industry,” said SIFF Executive Director Amy Ettinger in a prepared statement.

“SIFF is excited to showcase some of this year’s finest films and cultivate a broader audience.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 7 p.m. to enjoy a catered dessert reception featuring live entertainment from the Scottsdale Philharmonic. The screening of “Marriage Story” will begin at 8 p.m., the release noted.

Tickets for opening night are available online starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 at ScottsdaleFilmFestival.com for $25, or at the door on the day of the event for $28. The complete 2019 SIFF schedule will be announced on Oct. 1.

With a curated selection of comedies, dramas, documentaries, thrillers and more, SIFF encourages all attendees to bring critical thinking skills and appreciation for the arts and immerse themselves into the world of cinema, according to the release.

For information on SIFF, featured screenings and tickets: ScottsdaleFilmFestival.com.

