Scottsdale July 4 celebration releases schedule

Scottsdales July 4 celebration will run from 4-9:30 p.m. at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. (File photo)

The City of Scottsdale has announced its schedule for its annual July 4 celebration at WestWorld with activities slated from 4-9:30 p.m.

All activities and events will be across WestWorld of Scottsdale’s campus at 16601 N. Pima Road, including Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center; North and South Halls; and the Equidome, according to a press release.

The event will also include Arizona native DiasyyMichelle, a Fortnite professional gamer and competitor. Other events include a rodeo, dog stunt show, face painting, inflatables and carnival rides.

Tickets for the event are online at Scottsdale4th.com. It is $15 for adults in advance; $12 for children in advance; and children 5 and under are free. Parking is $5, which can only be paid in cash.

There is also a VIP for adults and children, both costing $30. These tickets include access to the VIP area with all food and drinks; and a kids playtime wristband.

General admission tickets cover the following:

  • Fireworks;
  • Fortnite 4th Experience including DaisyyMichelle Live on Giant Screen; battle royale laser tag; live DJ dance party; build a fort and chop it down; Fortnite nerf target practice; Fortnite temporary tattoos; and contests and prizes;
  • Good Karma K9Z Stunt Show, featuring rescued canine friends in action with tight rope, high jump, frisbee and wall climb;
  • Superhero appearances by Captain Marvel and Captain America;
  • Pony rides by Carter’s Farm;
  • Bull Riding Show and mutton busting by Mercer Rodeo;
  • Game trucks; and
  • Food and beverage options.

Guests have the option to park on WestWorld Polo Field with friends and family for $20 a carload for fireworks show set against the McDowell Mountains. Polo Field lot opens at 7 p.m.

Kids wristbands are also available for purchase for unlimited fun featuring exciting rides and features:

  • 20-foot ferris wheel;
  • Warped wall Ninja Warrior inflatable;
  • Adrenaline rush extreme obstacle course and slide;
  • Uproar carnival ride;
  • Tubs of fun carnival ride;
  • Ballistic swing carnival ride;
  • Kong slide;
  • Fun house obstacle course and slide;
  • Little pirate ship inflatable for toddlers;
  • Pirate playland for toddlers; and
  • 10-foot slide for toddlers.

The schedule will go as follows:

A petting zoo will be one of many festivities at WestWorld. (File photo)
  • Carter’s Farm Pony Rides from 4-7 p.m. in the Equidome
  • Fortnite 4th Experience from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall
  • Inflatable kids zone and games from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall
  • Rydables electric animal rides from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall
  • American Ninja Warrior meet and greet from 4-8 p.m. in the North Hall
  • Captain America and Captain Marvel appearances from 4-9 p.m.
  • Game trucks appearances from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall
  • Mutton Busting from 4:15-4:30 p.m.; 5:05-5:30 p.m.; and 6:05-6:35 p.m. in the Equidome
  • Good Karma K9Z Stunt Dog Shows from 4:30-4:55 p.m.; 5:30-5:55 p.m.; and 6:35-7 p.m. in the Equidome
  • Curious George meet and greet from 4:45-5:15 p.m.; 5:45-6:15 p.m.; 6:45-7:15 p.m.; and 7:45-8:15 p.m. in the North Hall
  • Scottsdale Police Department SWAT and K-9 demonstration from 4:55 and 5:55 p.m. in the Equidome
  • Presentation of colors by Scottsdale Mounted Police from 7 p.m. in the Equidome
  • Polo Fields opens for fireworks parking from 7-9:30 p.m. on the Polo Fields
  • Mercer Rodeo Bull Riding Competition from 7:05-9 p.m. in the Equidome
  • Fireworks from 9-9:30 p.m. outside the North Hall

