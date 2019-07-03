Scottsdale July 4 celebration releases schedule

Scottsdales July 4 celebration will run from 4-9:30 p.m. at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. (File photo)

The City of Scottsdale has announced its schedule for its annual July 4 celebration at WestWorld with activities slated from 4-9:30 p.m.

All activities and events will be across WestWorld of Scottsdale’s campus at 16601 N. Pima Road, including Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center; North and South Halls; and the Equidome, according to a press release.

The event will also include Arizona native DiasyyMichelle, a Fortnite professional gamer and competitor. Other events include a rodeo, dog stunt show, face painting, inflatables and carnival rides.

Tickets for the event are online at Scottsdale4th.com. It is $15 for adults in advance; $12 for children in advance; and children 5 and under are free. Parking is $5, which can only be paid in cash.

There is also a VIP for adults and children, both costing $30. These tickets include access to the VIP area with all food and drinks; and a kids playtime wristband.

General admission tickets cover the following:

Fireworks;

Fortnite 4th Experience including DaisyyMichelle Live on Giant Screen; battle royale laser tag; live DJ dance party; build a fort and chop it down; Fortnite nerf target practice; Fortnite temporary tattoos; and contests and prizes;

Good Karma K9Z Stunt Show, featuring rescued canine friends in action with tight rope, high jump, frisbee and wall climb;

Superhero appearances by Captain Marvel and Captain America;

Pony rides by Carter’s Farm;

Bull Riding Show and mutton busting by Mercer Rodeo;

Game trucks; and

Food and beverage options.

Guests have the option to park on WestWorld Polo Field with friends and family for $20 a carload for fireworks show set against the McDowell Mountains. Polo Field lot opens at 7 p.m.

Kids wristbands are also available for purchase for unlimited fun featuring exciting rides and features:

20-foot ferris wheel;

Warped wall Ninja Warrior inflatable;

Adrenaline rush extreme obstacle course and slide;

Uproar carnival ride;

Tubs of fun carnival ride;

Ballistic swing carnival ride;

Kong slide;

Fun house obstacle course and slide;

Little pirate ship inflatable for toddlers;

Pirate playland for toddlers; and

10-foot slide for toddlers.

The schedule will go as follows:

A petting zoo will be one of many festivities at WestWorld. (File photo)

Carter’s Farm Pony Rides from 4-7 p.m. in the Equidome

Fortnite 4th Experience from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall

Inflatable kids zone and games from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall

Rydables electric animal rides from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall

American Ninja Warrior meet and greet from 4-8 p.m. in the North Hall

Captain America and Captain Marvel appearances from 4-9 p.m.

Game trucks appearances from 4-9 p.m. in the North Hall

Mutton Busting from 4:15-4:30 p.m.; 5:05-5:30 p.m.; and 6:05-6:35 p.m. in the Equidome

Good Karma K9Z Stunt Dog Shows from 4:30-4:55 p.m.; 5:30-5:55 p.m.; and 6:35-7 p.m. in the Equidome

Curious George meet and greet from 4:45-5:15 p.m.; 5:45-6:15 p.m.; 6:45-7:15 p.m.; and 7:45-8:15 p.m. in the North Hall

Scottsdale Police Department SWAT and K-9 demonstration from 4:55 and 5:55 p.m. in the Equidome

Presentation of colors by Scottsdale Mounted Police from 7 p.m. in the Equidome

Polo Fields opens for fireworks parking from 7-9:30 p.m. on the Polo Fields

Mercer Rodeo Bull Riding Competition from 7:05-9 p.m. in the Equidome

Fireworks from 9-9:30 p.m. outside the North Hall

